Koffee With Karan 7: Kareena Kapoor On Working With Aamir Khan vs Akshay Kumar

Kareena Kapoor with Aamir Khan. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor, who will share screen space with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, was recently asked on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan 7, "What do you tolerate about me (as in Aamir Khan) that you wouldn't tolerate in others?" To this, Kareena Kapoor replied, "You take like 100-200 days to finish a film while, Akshay Kumar finishes it in 30 days." Aamir's reaction to Kareena's answer was "Arre." Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar have previously worked together in films such as Kambakkht Ishq, Aitraaz, Tashan, Ajnabee and briefly for Gabbar Is Back. The duo were last seen together in the 2019 hit Good Newwz, which was backed by Karan Johar.

Other than Laal Singh Chaddha, Kareena Kapoor has worked with Aamir Khan in the 2009 hit 3 Idiots and the 2012 film Talaash: The Answer Lies Within. They attended Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan 7 together this season.

Laal Singh Chaddha is a Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis' classic Forrest Gump, which featured Tom Hanks in the titular role. The Hindi version has been directed by Advait Chandan. Laal Singh Chaddha is collaboratively being produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures. In Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan will be seen sharing screen space with his 3 Idiots co-stars Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh. It also marks the Bollywood debut of Naga Chaitanya.

Forrest Gump chronicled a story of a man (Tom Hanks), who goes on to do extraordinary things in his life. However, his only purpose is to be with his childhood love Jenny. Laal Singh Chaddha will clash with Aanand L Rai's Raksha Bandhan at the box office. Both the films are slated to release on August 11.