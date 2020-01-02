Good Newwz Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor's Film Really 'Hits The Ball Out Of The Park' With Rs 117 Crore

Good Newwz Box Office: A still from the film (courtesy taran_adarsh)

Highlights 'Good Newwz' made Rs 22 crore on the New Year holiday

'Good Newwz' opened to make Rs 17.56 crore on Friday

The film made almost Rs 50 crore over the weekend

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor's new film Good Newwz wrapped 2019 on a good note and began the New Year on an even better one. In six days, the comedy has soared past the Rs 100 crore mark, scoring Rs 117 at the box office, said trade analyst Taran Adarsh. On the New Year holiday on Wednesday, Good Newwz raked in as much as Rs 22 crore, pushing the total to an impressive figure. The film had made almost Rs 50 crore over the weekend. "Good Newwz is 100 not out... Hits the ball out of the park on Day 6... Ends 2019 with 'good newwz'... Begins 2020 with 'good newwz'... Fri 17.56 cr, Sat 21.78 cr, Sun 25.65 cr, Mon 13.41 cr, Tue 16.20 cr, Wed 22.50 cr. Total: Rs 117.10 cr. India biz," Mr Adarsh wrote.

Last Friday, Good Newwz joined Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 at the box office and took over the race. Looks like Good Newwz will have an uninterrupted run in the theatres with no major releases till Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak and Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji on January 10.

Good Newwz opened to mixed reviews last Friday. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote: "... With Kareena plunging headlong into the madness that the plot rustles up and not holding back a whit, one can watch the film without worrying too much about the wobbles that tend to mar the ride. Akshay, shedding his patriotic change agent garb for once, makes the most of the bearable lightness of the plot."

Good Newwz also stars Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh.