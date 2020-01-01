Good Newwz Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar And Kareena Kapoor's Film Is Just Few Crores From 100

Good Newwz Box Office Collection: A still from the film. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Highlights Good Newwz released in December last year

The film features Akshay, Kareena, Kiara and Diljit in the lead roles

Good Newwz has been directed by Raj Mehta

The New Year couldn't have started on a better note for Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor as their new film Good Newwz will enter the Rs 100 crore club on January 1, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Good Newwz, which opened in theatres near you on December 27, collected Rs 16.20 crore on Tuesday, thus bringing the total score to Rs 94.6 crore, stated Mr Adarsh in his report. Now, the film is just a few crores away from crossing the Rs 100 crore mark. Sharing the impressive box office performance of the film on social media, Taran Adarsh wrote: "Good Newwz gallops into #NewYear triumphantly... Packs a superb number on Day 5 [New Year Eve], despite lower ticket rates on weekdays... Will cross Rs 100 cr today [Wed; 1 Jan]... 17.56 cr, Sat 21.78 cr, Sun 25.65 cr, Mon 13.41 cr, Tue 16.20 cr. Total: Rs 94.60 cr. #India business."

Here's what Mr Adarsh tweeted:

#GoodNewwz gallops into #NewYear triumphantly... Packs a superb number on Day 5 [New Year Eve], despite lower ticket rates on weekdays... Will cross cr today [Wed; 1 Jan]... 17.56 cr, Sat 21.78 cr, Sun 25.65 cr, Mon 13.41 cr, Tue 16.20 cr. Total: 94.60 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 1, 2020

Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz also stars Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in main roles. It revolves around the story of two couples who try to conceive their first child via IVF (In vitro fertilisation).

Reviewing the film for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Good Newwz 2 stars out of 5 and wrote: "When Good Newwz is sharp, it generates a mild degree of hilarity, some of it emanating from the vivacity that Dosanjh brings to the table. When it is not, it is pretty pedestrian, wending its way through laboured moments that border on the silly and confused."

Good Newwz has been produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.