Good Newwz Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar And Kareena Kapoor's Film Scores Rs 78 Crore

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor's new film Good Newwz is ruling the box office. The film, which opened in theatres on Friday, collected Rs 17.56 crore on its opening day, Rs 21.78 crore on Saturday, Rs 25.65 crore on Sunday and Rs 13.41 crore on Monday, thus taking the total collections to Rs 78.40 crore, reported Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. He also stated in his report that the film is expected to perform really well on December 31 and January 1. Sharing the box office performance of the film on social media, Taran Adarsh wrote: "Good Newwz collects in double digits on Day 4, passes crucial Mon test with flying colors... Multiplexes fantastic... Business should jump today [31 Dec] and tomorrow [1 Jan]... Fri 17.56 cr, Sat 21.78 cr, Sun 25.65 cr, Mon 13.41 cr. Total: Rs 78.40 cr. #India business."

#GoodNewwz collects in double digits on Day 4, passes crucial Mon test with flying colors... Multiplexes fantastic... Biz should jump today [31 Dec] and tomorrow [1 Jan]... Fri 17.56 cr, Sat 21.78 cr, Sun 25.65 cr, Mon 13.41 cr. Total: Rs 78.40 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 31, 2019

Other than Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor, Good Newwz also features Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. In case you haven't seen the trailer yet, check it out:

Good Newwz opened to mixed reviews on December 27. Reviewing the film for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote: "Besides perpetuating the myth of motherhood being the be all and end all of a woman's life, Good Newwz peddles egregiously regressive notions about gender roles in marriage, divisions of class and education, and the nature versus nurture conflict."

Good Newwz has been directed by Raj Mehat and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.