Akshay Kumar Sums Up 2020 In ROFL BTS Video From Good Newwz

Leave it to Akshay Kumar to bless our Instagram feeds with the funniest of videos. The reason we brought this up today is because the actor shared a hilarious video on his Instagram profile on Sunday. The video happens to be a BTS snippet from his film Good Newwz, which clocked a year on Sunday. Akshay Kumar added a ROFL caption to the video, in which he can be seen dancing with all his heart as he sits on a horse. Akshay compared the year 2020 to the video, calling it "topsy-turvy with some ups and downs." He captioned the post: "If I were to describe the year gone by, that's exactly how it would be... Topsy-turvy with some ups and downs but eventually we managed to hold on. Hope the coming year brings with it lots of #GoodNewwz. #1YearOfGoodNewwz."

Meanwhile, Good Newwz actress Kareena Kapoor shared a picture with her co-stars Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh and she wrote: "This day last year... The biggest blockbuster... Thank you for such wonderful memories. Let's do this again soon."

Akshay Kumar has a super busy schedule in 2021. The actor is currently shooting for Atrangi Re with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. He will also be seen in Bell Bottom and Bachchan Panday. He will also star in Prithviraj, which is a biopic of Prithviraj Chauhan. Sooryavanshi, which is Akshay Kumar's foray into Rohit Shetty's cop universe, is expected to release in theatres sometime between January and March.

The actor announced two new projects this year - Raksha Bandhan and Ram Setu. He was last seen in the horror comedy Laxmii, which released on streaming platform Disney+Hotstar.