Akshay Kumar 'Makes Fun Of' Wife Twinkle Khanna's Cold Shoulder Outfit But She Gets The Last Laugh

Twinkle Khanna shared this photo. (Image courtesy: twinklerkhanna)

Highlights Twinkle posted a photo on Wednesday

"Making fun of each other as we go along," she wrote

Akshay Kumar's expression in the photo is hilarious

Akshay Kumar sure knows how to nail fashion trends. The reason we are saying this is because on Wednesday, the actor's wife, author Twinkle Khanna posted an ROFL photo of the duo and it is epic. In the photo, Akshay Kumar can be seen "making fun of" Twinkle Khanna's cold shoulder outfit and we can't even. However, it is Twinkle's caption for the photo that is cracking the Internet up. The author, who is known for her witty captions, wrote: "Making fun of each other as we go along. Dude, after this you are really going to get a cold shoulder in more ways than one." Twinkle also accompanied her post with a sweet hashtag - #YouMakeMyHeartHumAHappySongSometimes.

Check out Twinkle Khanna's post here:

Akshay and Twinkle often tease each other through their social media posts. Recently, Twinkle Khanna and the actor, in a video for her digital venture Tweak India, revealed that the best chef in their house is their son Aarav. When Akshay Kumar said: "I'm the second best," Twinkle, hilariously added: "He knows how to fry my brains, he knows how to boil my blood."

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna got married on January 17 in 2001. The couple are parents to two children - a son named Aarav, born in 2002, and a daughter named Nitara, who was born in 2012.

In terms of work, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Laxmii, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar in November. The actor has a couple of films lined up. He will next be seen in Sooryavanshi, which will also feature Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif and Ajay Devgn. Akshay also has Prithviraj with Manushi Chhillar and Bell Bottom on his list.