Guess Who Is Not A Fan Of Sara Ali Khan's Shayari? Her Atrangi Re Co-Star Akshay Kumar

Sara Ali Khan with Akshay Kumar. (courtesy: Saraalikhan95)

Highlights Sara, Akshay and Dhanush are shooting for 'Atrangi Re'

They are currently filming in Agra

Sara shared a "Namaste Darshako" video on Instagram

Atrangi Re stars Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Dhanush checked into Agra for the shooting of their forthcoming film, which is being directed by Aanand L Rai (more on that later). A new location calls for the return of tour guide Sara Ali Khan. Anyone who has been following the actress, would be aware of her "Namaste Darshako" series as a part of which the actress delights her fans with fun-filled videos from the places that she visits. Sara, whose current stop is Agra, shared a video of the Taj Mahal. She obviously added her rhyming style to the video, in which she can be seen introducing Akshay Kumar. "While the Taj is wahan, Mr Kumar is yahan," Sara says in the video. Akshay Kumar's reply was, " ."

Check out the video here:

Earlier on Monday, Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan shared posts from Agra on their respective Instagram profiles. Sara, sharing a picture of Akshay Kumar, wrote: "Because it can't get more Atrangi than this. Not Shah Jahan - Mr Kumar it is."

"Wah Taj," Akshay Kumar wrote while posting a video of himself on his Instagram profile.

Dhanush simply wrote: "No caption needed" while sharing a picture of Taj Mahal.

Atrangi Re, which is being directed by Aanand L Rai and is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape Of Good Films, was announced earlier this year. The film's shooting resumed earlier this month.