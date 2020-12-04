Akshay Kumar Resumes Shoot For Atrangi Re With The '3 Magic Words'

Sara and Akshay on sets of Atrangi Re (courtesy akshaykumar)

Akshay Kumar shared an update about his upcoming film Atrangi Re on Friday. The film's shooting schedule is back on track, which means Akshay is back on sets and he couldn't be happier. In his post, Akshay revealed the three "magic words" he cannot live without and wrote: "The joy brought by those three magic words is unmatched: Lights, Camera, Action." Seeking best wishes from fans, Akshay added: "Begun shooting for Atrangi Re by Anand L Rai. Need all your love and best wishes." Directed by Anand L Rai, Atrangi Re has actors Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush as Akshay's co-stars. Sara is reported to be playing a double role in Atrangi Re.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan is super excited to have Akshay as her co-star. This is Sara's first film with both Akshay and Dhanush. "Atrangi Re becomes more Rangeen! Akshay, so privileged, excited and thankful to be working with you," she wrote.

Earlier in November, Dhanush had shared a glimpse of his Atrangi Re look from his final schedule of the film in Delhi.

The first schedule of the film began in March, which was disrupted by the coronavirus induced nationwide lockdown in the same month. After lockdown restrictions were eased, Akshay Kumar flew to UK for the shooting schedule of Bell Bottom, which is now complete. Meanwhile, Sara is also currently busy with the promotional duties for Coolie No 1, which released on Christmas.

Atrangi Re is expected to release on Valentine's Day - February 14, 2021. AR Rahman has composed music for the film.