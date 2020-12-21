'Atrangi' Akshay Kumar At His Candid Best. Pic Courtesy Sara Ali Khan

Akshay Kumar is busy filming Atrangi Re. (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Our Instagram feed just got more atrangi courtesy Sara Ali Khan and the man who features in her post - Akshay Kumar. On Monday, Sara Ali Khan shared a picture of her Atrangi Re co-star Akshay Kumar, who can be seen sitting bejeweled in colourful outfit in the picture. He can also be seen wearing a turban on his head and can be seen holding a rose in his hand. Akshay's expression is a cherry on the cake. Sharing the picture on her Instagram profile, Sara Ali Khan wrote: "Because it can't get more Atrangi than this. Not Shah Jahan - Mr Kumar it is."

Akshay Kumar, on his Instagram profile, shared a video in which he can be seen twirling. We also got a glimpse of Taj Mahal in the backdrop. Akshay Kumar captioned the post: "Wah Taj."

Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan resumed shooting for Atrangi Re earlier this month. Posting a picture from the sets, Akshay wrote, "The joy brought by those three magic words is unmatched: Lights, Camera, Action. Begun shooting for Atrangi Re by Anand L Rai. Need all your love and best wishes." Sharing the same picture, Sara wrote: "Atrangi Re becomes more Rangeen! Akshay, so privileged, excited and thankful to be working with you."

Sara announced her association with the film in an Instagram post earlier this year and she wrote, "I can't believe my luck. My next film Atrangi Re. Blessed to be working with Aanand L Rai Sir in an AR Rahman musical and so thankful to have Akshay Kumar Sir join hands with the extremely talented and incredibly humble Dhanush and myself."

Atrangi Re is Dhanush's second film with Aanand L Rai after the 2013 film Ranjhanaa. It is Akshay Kumar's first film with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. The film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape Of Good Films.