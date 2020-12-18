Dhanush Joins Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling And Ana De Armas In Russo Brothers' The Gray Man

A photo of Dhanush shared by Netflix Film. (Image courtesy: NetflixFilm )

Tamil superstar Dhanush, as well as Hollywood stars Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura and Julia Butters have joined the cast of director duo Anthony and Joe Russo's new film The Gray Man, which also stars Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas. Dhanush occupied the top spot on the list of trends on Friday after Netflix announced the latest additions to the cast of the action-thriller film. Announcement about The Gray Man and its initial cast was made last week and now, on Thursday, Netflix Film tweeted this on their official Twitter handle: "The Gray Man cast just got even better. Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Dhanush, and Julia Butters will join Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ana de Armas in the upcoming action thriller from directors Anthony and Joe Russo."

The Gray Man is based on Mark Greaney's debut novel of the same name. It will be helmed by Anthony and Joe Russo, who are known for directing the blockbuster Avengers: Endgame.

The Gray Man will be Dhanush's second international project. He made his international debut with the 2018 film The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir. The Gray Man will revolve around the story of two CIA members, who are poles apart.

Dhanush, a renowned star in the southern film industry, is best known for his performances in films such as Maari 2, The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir, Velaiilla Pattadhari 2, Shamitabh and Asuran.

He is married to Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwarya, who is a filmmaker.