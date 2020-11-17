Rowdy Baby: Dhanush And Sai Pallavi Have 1 Billion Reasons To Smile As Maari 2 Song Makes History

Dhanush and Sai Pallavi in a still from Rowdy Baby (courtesy YouTube)

Dhanush and Sai Pallavi have one billion reasons to smile! The song Rowdy Baby from the 2018 Tamil movie Maari 2 has crossed one billion views on YouTube, becoming the first South Indian song to have achieved the feat. The Maari 2 co-stars couldn't contain their excitement and both Dhanush and Sai Pallavi celebrated the milestone moment on Twitter. Dhanush, who shares singing credits for Rowdy Baby along with Dhee, pointed out that: "What a sweet coincidence this is. Rowdy baby hits 1 billion views on same day of the 9th anniversary of Kolaveri Di. We are honoured that this is the first South Indian song to reach 1 billion views. Our whole team thanks you from the heart." Kolaveri Di, also sung by Dhanush, was a huge hit.

"Thank you all for owning Rowdy Baby. 1 billion love and counting," tweeted actress Sai Pallavi, who also featured in the song.

Yuvan Shankar Raja, who composed the song Rowdy Baby, tweeted: "It was a sweet surprise for me when I was notified by my fans, that the Rowdy Baby has created another milestone and has reached billion views."

2018's Maari 2 was the second instalment in Balaji Mohan's action-comedy series Maari. Dhanush reprised his role as an annoying goon in Maari 2 with Tovino Thomas playing the antagonist. To sum up Dhanush's role in Maari 2, he returned as the "naughtiest don." Sai Pallavi was cast as a rowdy rickshaw driver - Aanandhi - who is head over heels for Maari and addresses him as "Rowdy baby."