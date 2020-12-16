A Tweet From Abhishek Bachchan Blew Up Into A Debate Involving Akshay Kumar

Abhishek Bachchan reacted to a tweet by distributor Akshaye Rathi where the latter commented on Akshay Kumar's speedy delivery of films and suggested the "more actors need to 'plan' better

A Tweet From Abhishek Bachchan Blew Up Into A Debate Involving Akshay Kumar

Abhishek Bachchan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: bachchan)

Highlights

  • Reacting to Akshaye Rathi's tweet, Abhishek wrote: "Not fair!"
  • Abhishek pointed out that everyone has a "different pace of doing things"
  • Abhishek will next be seen in The Big Bull
New Delhi:

A response from actor Abhishek Bachchan to a tweet shared by distributor Akshaye Rathi snowballed into an argument with actor Akshay Kumar as the unwitting pivot. In his tweet, Mr Rathi commented on Akshay Kumar's speedy delivery of films - Mr Kumar typically has multiple releases each year - and suggested the "more actors need to 'plan' better." To this, Abhishek Bachchan reasonably pointed out that it was unfair to draw comparisons and that everyone has a "different pace of doing things." This led to a debate between Mr Bachchan and Mr Rathi - see thread below - and it should have ended there.

This being Twitter, however, it didn't with offence being taken on Akshay Kumar's behalf. As his wont, Abhishek Bachchan responded to several salvos directed at him with customary restraint. Here's an example.

And another.

Newsbeep

The pandemic slowed Akshay Kumar only slightly - he had a film out, Laxmii, and another postponed to next year, Sooryavanshi. As soon as lockdown lifted, he had begun filming again - he's currently making Atrangi Re and Prithviraj and has wrapped Bell Bottom. In a session to announce the release of Laxmii on Disney+Hotstar earlier this year, Mr Kumar poked fun at himself, joking that he would have shot two or three films during the period of lockdown had there not, in fact, been a lockdown.

Abhishek Bachchan, who starred with Akshay Kumar in the 2002 film Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya and the third Housefull film, has also had a packed year. He starred in the film Ludo and web series Breathe: Into The Shadows and will next be seen in The Big Bull. Mr Bachchan is also filming Bob Biswas.

Comments
abhishek bachchanakshay kumarakshay rathi

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com. Follow our special coverage of Coronavirus pandemic in India and get news updates from around the world.

Watch Live News:

nd-india