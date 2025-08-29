When Zeenat Aman Asked Designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, "What's Your Name?"

Zeenat Aman and her anecdotes - a match made on Instagram. On Friday, Zeenat Aman dug out another throwback from her repertoire and stunned fans. She shared that she couldn't recognise designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee three years ago. For sharing the story, Zeenat Aman chose a red Sabyasachi top that she wore for a Vogue cover shoot.

What's Happening

"I pulled out this red top to wear for our casual photo shoot on the terrace of my apartment building, and an incident came to mind. You may enjoy this story...

"November 2022. It was @zanuski's birthday and we had celebrated with high tea at the lovely Sea Lounge in The Taj Mahal Palace hotel in town. The boys had already made their way to the ground floor to window-shop at the designer boutiques, while @carapiranha and I were taking things at a more leisurely pace," Zeenat Aman began her note with these words.

"As we turned a corner towards the elevator we could see its doors beginning to close. Just then an elegant hand shot out and the doors parted open smoothly for us. In the elevator carriage were two gentlemen, both immaculately coiffed and dressed. One was a bearded Indian man, and the other I suspect was of caucasian descent. I smiled my thanks as we entered, and observed from their body language that they had recognised me," Zeenat Aman continued.

"Cara jabbed the button for the lobby, and the bearded man spoke. "Ma'am, I'm a big fan of yours, it's an honour to meet you. I just want to say you have inspired me since I was a boy." I thanked him for his generous words and he explained to me that he was a designer. As the elevator dinged to a halt, I asked him:

"What is your name?" Zeenat Aman wrote.

"Sabyasachi" he said with a demure smile, politely taking my hand as I spluttered an apology for not recognising him," Zeenat Aman wrote.

Ever since Zeenat Aman made her debut on Instagram, her posts have become the talk of the town. From on-screen nudity to tips on parenting, from privacy of celebs to sartorial choice, Zeenat Aman pours her insights into every post. The actor is known for her performances in movies like, Don, Satyam Shivam Sundaram and Hare Rama Hare Krishna.