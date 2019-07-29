When You Are Akshay Kumar, Monday Blues Look Like This

Akshay Kumar Instagrammed this photo (courtesy akshaykumar)

We are still recovering from Akshay Kumar's unforgettable Bachchan Pandey look but looks like the 51-year-old actor underwent a wardrobe change to deal with Monday blues. Akshay Kumar kick-started the week with his own version of Monday blues, comprising a super-suave version of himself in a midnight blue suit, bright blue shoes and a teal-blue vintage car parked on a cobbled street. Where is Akshay Kumar? And what he is upto? While we ponder upon these queries, let this be known that Akshay Kumar's "Monday blues" photo will drive away yours. Here's what the Bachchan Pandey actor posted.

Moving on, what could possible make Akshay Kumar gloomy on a Monday? He recently featured on Forbes List of Top Earning Celebs and was the only Indian to do so. Akshay Kumar, who is a regular on the list now, is at #33 this year with $65 million. Forbes evaluated Akshay Kumar's income to be between $5 and $10 million per film, which is a whopping Rs. 35-70 crore.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar will soon be seen in the much-anticipated film Mission Mangal, in which he plays an ambitious ISRO scientist, who leads a team of women enthusiasts to a successful mission to Mars. Mission Mangal hits screens on August 15 this year.

Akshay Kumar's impressive line-up of films also includes Good News, Sooryavanshi and Laxmmi Bomb. The first posted of his film Bachchan Pandey released last week and sent the Internet into a meltdown.

