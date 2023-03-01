When Vijay Deverakonda Sent Fan Letter On Class X Board Results, Revealed His Own Score

A Vijay Deverakonda fan shared the picture of a letter that the actor sent him

When Vijay Deverakonda Sent Fan Letter On Class X Board Results, Revealed His Own Score

Vijay Deverakonda shared this image. (courtesy: thedeverakonda)

New Delhi:

Vijay Deverakonda fans united on Twitter on Wednesday morning and shared the nicest threads on the actor. A section of the Internet listed the actor's philanthropic projects. Others mentioned all the donations made by the actor over the last few years. One fan shared a more personal anecdote of the actor's generosity. The fan posted a picture of a letter he received from Vijay Deverakonda after his Class X board examinations. "Encouraged me after a successful 10th board exam result," wrote the fan.

The letter sent by Vijay Deverakonda read: "Vasanthhh... I am super proud of you my boy. Kill it. Naku rale 90% - I think I got around 85-86, so you are smarter than me. Now I want you to become more successful than me, lead a great life, give your parents great comfort, and inspire others around you. Full love and congratulations. Enjoy the gifts."

See the tweet posted by a Vijay Deverakonda fan here:

Last month, the actor trended a great deal after he sent 100 fans on all expenses paid trip to the mountains. Posting an in-flight video of his fans, Vijay Deverakonda wrote in his note: "Cutest. They sent me a video from their flight this morning. And they are off on their holiday to the mountains! 100 from across the country, makes me so happy. #Deverasanta2022."

Vijay Deverakonda made his acting debut in 2011 film Nuvvila. However, his breakout performance was in the 2016 film Pelli Choopulu. The actor is best-known for his performances in films like Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Arjun Reddy, Ye Mantram Vesave, Mahanati, Nadigaiyar Thilagam, Geetha Govindam, World Famous Lover and Dear Comrade, to name a few. He was also seen in Liger, co-starring Ananya Panday. The film marked his Bollywood debut. He will next be seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri's untitled film.

Featured Video Of The Day

Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar And Vidya Balan's Red Carpet OOTD

Also Read

.