When Vijay Deverakonda Sent Fan Letter On Class X Board Results, Revealed His Own Score

Vijay Deverakonda shared this image. (courtesy: thedeverakonda)

Vijay Deverakonda fans united on Twitter on Wednesday morning and shared the nicest threads on the actor. A section of the Internet listed the actor's philanthropic projects. Others mentioned all the donations made by the actor over the last few years. One fan shared a more personal anecdote of the actor's generosity. The fan posted a picture of a letter he received from Vijay Deverakonda after his Class X board examinations. "Encouraged me after a successful 10th board exam result," wrote the fan.

The letter sent by Vijay Deverakonda read: "Vasanthhh... I am super proud of you my boy. Kill it. Naku rale 90% - I think I got around 85-86, so you are smarter than me. Now I want you to become more successful than me, lead a great life, give your parents great comfort, and inspire others around you. Full love and congratulations. Enjoy the gifts."

See the tweet posted by a Vijay Deverakonda fan here:

Encouraged me after a successful 10th board exam result #VijayDeverakondapic.twitter.com/FlzfYK5kP3 — Sai Vasanth G (@SaiVasanthG1) February 28, 2023

Last month, the actor trended a great deal after he sent 100 fans on all expenses paid trip to the mountains. Posting an in-flight video of his fans, Vijay Deverakonda wrote in his note: "Cutest. They sent me a video from their flight this morning. And they are off on their holiday to the mountains! 100 from across the country, makes me so happy. #Deverasanta2022."

Cutest they sent me a video from their flight this morning.



And they are off on their holiday to the mountains!



100 from across the country, makes me so happy #Deverasanta2022pic.twitter.com/BF4DX5PIyG — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) February 17, 2023

Vijay Deverakonda made his acting debut in 2011 film Nuvvila. However, his breakout performance was in the 2016 film Pelli Choopulu. The actor is best-known for his performances in films like Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Arjun Reddy, Ye Mantram Vesave, Mahanati, Nadigaiyar Thilagam, Geetha Govindam, World Famous Lover and Dear Comrade, to name a few. He was also seen in Liger, co-starring Ananya Panday. The film marked his Bollywood debut. He will next be seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri's untitled film.