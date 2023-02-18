Vijay Deverakonda Made Good On A Promise - Sends 100 Fans On A Paid Vacation

Vijay posted a heartwarming video his fans made for him on a flight

Fans in a still from the video shared by Vijay Deverakonda. (courtesy: TheDeverakonda)

It's time for “Deverasanta.” Yes, that's what Vijay Deverakonda would like to call his treat to his 100 lucky fans from across the country – a free trip to the mountains. The actor has arranged a 5-day all-expenses paid holiday, including food, travel and accommodation, for 100 of his fans in Manali as a Christmas gift. On Saturday, Vijay posted a heartwarming video his fans made for him on a flight. They can be seen cheering for him on the plane. Describing the video as the “cutest,” Vijay Deverakonda wrote: “They sent me a video from their flight this morning. And they are off on their holiday to the mountains! 100 from across the country, makes me so happy. #Deverasanta2022.” Vijay Deverakonda began this annual tradition of giving his fans special Christmas gifts five years ago. Last year in December, he announced a free holiday for 100 lucky fans.

Vijay Deverakonda has certainly made this year a lot more special for his fans. When the actor announced the all-expenses paid trip last year, he had asked his fans to choose between “mountains, beaches, desert or cultural trip.” In a poll, 42.5% per cent of his fans voted for a trip to the mountains.

A few days later, Vijay Deverakonda revealed the final plan for the trip where he will pay all expenses on behalf of his fans during their holiday. “100 of you go to the mountains. Update! Happy new year. Big kisses and lots of love to all of you,” read his tweet.

In a subsequent tweet, Vijay Deverakonda also shared the scenic views of the resort where his fans will be staying in Manali. “Booked your stay. This is where you'll be staying… These most beautiful properties in Manali - hosted by #StayVista. Final list of names will be announced tomorrow. #Deverasanta2022,” he wrote.

Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in Liger, where he was paired opposite Ananya Panday. The actor next has a film with Gowtam Tinnanuri, where he will play the role of a cop. Vijay will also be seen alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Kushi.

