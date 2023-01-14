Vijay Deverakonda Shares An Update On His Next Project

Vijay Deverakonda shared this image. (courtesy: TheDeverakonda)

Vijay Deverakonda is all set to feature as a cop in director Gowtam Tinnanuri's next. The actor announced his new film on Friday and going by the poster, it appears that he will portray the role of a police officer for the first time on the big screen. It's going to be a special project for the Liger star. The reason we are saying this is because when he heard the script for the first time, his “heart skipped a few beats,” Vijay himself revealed in the caption. While sharing the first look poster from the film Vijay Deverakonda wrote, “The Script. The Team. My next. My heart skipped a few beats when I heard this. #VD12.” The man in the poster is seen wearing a khaki uniform and a police cap against a rusty orange background. The photomontage also shows a burning ship and a text that reads, “Don't know where I belong to tell you whom I betrayed – Anonymous spy.”

See Vijay Deverakonda's tweet here:

Gowtam Tinnanuri, the man behind the 2019 hit Jersey that starred Nani, called his new collaboration with Vijay Deverakonda “special.” Sharing the poster, he revealed that VD12 will be co-produced by Naga Vamsi's Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.

A few hours before unveiling the first poster, producer Naga Vamsi teased fans about the film with a “spectacular” tweet. He wrote, “We are not going to say that this is earth-shattering or massive or huge but this is something spectacular. Hope you all will join us at 7:11 PM, Today!”

Vijay Deverakonda was recently vacationing in the Maldives.





Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in Puri Jagannadh's Liger. It marked his Bollywood debut. However, the film tanked at the box office. Liger was produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and also starred Ananya Pandey in the lead role.

Apart from Gowtam Tinnanuri's film, Vijay Deverakonda will also be seen in Kushi, alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. It is their second collaboration after 2018's Mahanati.