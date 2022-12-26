Vijay Deverakonda Announces All-Expenses Paid Holiday For 100 Of His Fans As Christmas Gift

Mr Deverakonda's post garnered more than 3,800 likes and over 291,000 views.

Actor Vijay Deverakonda, every Christmas, surprises his fans with his special thanksgiving gesture #Deverasanta. This year too the 'Arjun Reddy' star announced an all-expenses-paid trip for 100 of his fans.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Deverakonda created a poll for his fans to help him choose the destination for travel to offer to his fans. He asked if they would want a trip to the "Mountains of India, Beaches of India, Cultural trip of India or deserts in India".

"#Deverasanta, a tradition I started 5 years ago. This year I have the nicest idea so far :) I am going to send 100 of you on an all-expense paid holiday. Help me in choosing the destination. #Deverasanta2022," the 'Liger' actor wrote on Twitter.

#Deverasanta, a tradition I started 5 years ago. This year I have the nicest idea so far :)



I am going to send 100 of you on an all-expense paid holiday. Help me in choosing the destination. #Deverasanta2022https://t.co/iFl7mj6J6v — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) December 25, 2022

Fans responded to Mr Deverakonda's post in huge numbers, sharing their excitement. Over 31,000 Twitter users voted on his poll. While "Mountains of India" received 42.5 percent votes, "Desert in India" received 6.3 percent.

Several internet users also flooded his Twitter post with likes and comments. "Best Christmas gift...Thank You Anna," wrote one user. "You are a gem of a person man.. that's we adore you wherever you go you just spread love that's what matters," said another.

A third user commented, "Wow .. wow... How can I be the 100th, ending 2022 with a surprise from you," while a fourth added, "That's a great idea brother! Will be helpful for UPSC aspirants if that's a culture trip!! #DevarSanta."

Mr Deverakonda's post garnered more than 3,800 likes and over 291,000 views.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in 'Liger' along with Ananya Panday. He will be seen in 'Kushi' next, alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The South Indian actor is also set to team up with 'Jersey' fame Gowtam Tinnanuri for a new project, but an official announcement regarding the same is yet to be made.