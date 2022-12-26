Dog Abandoned At US Airport Adopted By Pilot Just Before Christmas

The pilot and his family helped the abandoned dog by adopting it.

A dog that was abandoned at the San Francisco airport has found a new home after being adopted by a pilot. The dog named Polaris arrived to San Francisco with a traveller from an international destination, but was abandoned after the passenger "chose to continue traveling on without his animal," according to a press release by Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA). The animal welfare organisation said they have partnered United Airlines to give Polaris a forever home.

It also thanked United Airlines pilot, Captain William Dale, and his family for rising to the occasion and helping the animal just before Christmas.

"United's Customer Service team took on quite a challenge to ensure Polaris would be safe, healthy, and find a loving home. We were honored that United called the SF SPCA to facilitate this adoption because of our knowledge and expertise in adoptions, as well as nearly 155 years of offering care and protection to pets," Lisa Feder, SF SPCA Chief of Rescue and Welfare, said in the release.

The airline donated $5,000 to the organisation at a celebratory adoption party for Polaris. The party was organised on December 15.

"From the moment Polaris landed in our care, our entire SFO United team cared for him 24/7 until we were able to get permission to keep him safely in the US," said Vincent Passafiume, director of customer service at United Airlines.

The SFO team fell in❤️with a🐶abandoned after he was denied entry to the U.S. An initial grim outlook met our determination & we were granted the OK for him to stay. Meet our pup Polaris! After quarantine in LA, we'll find him a🏠back in SF! @Auggiie69@mikehannaual@Tobyatunitedpic.twitter.com/5qKbJnNVYE — Vincent Passafiume (@vjpassa) September 9, 2022

"It's a great feeling to see this story come full circle and that Polaris will have a loving home with United Airlines Captain Dale and his family - just in time for the holidays," he added.