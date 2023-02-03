Vijay Deverakonda Shares Pics From His Dubai Diaries

Vijay Deverakonda in Dubai. (courtesy: thedeverakonda)

Vijay Deverakonda can't get enough of Dubai. At least, that's what his latest entry on Instagram says. The actor, who flew to the city earlier this week, had a blast at a beach resort – Caesars Palace Dubai. Vijay, on Thursday, posted a bunch of photos of himself enjoying every moment in Dubai. The first snap features him posing against a quirky background decorated with neon lights. The actor is looking dashing in a white vest and blue denims. In the next image, one can see Vijay Deverakonda relishing the popular XL croissant of the hotel. Vijay Deverakonda also shared the stunning view of Dubai's beaches and the vast Mediterranean sea from the balcony of his room. In the caption, he was all praise for the “beauty” of the resort. Check out his post here:





Before summing up his stay in Dubai, Vijay Deverakonda also shared a glimpse of his experience in the desert. He posted a video of himself driving on the sand dunes and wrote, “Dubai, you are always so much fun!”





Apart from being an actor, Vijay Deverakonda is also an entrepreneur. He owns a fashion brand named Rowdy Wear and recently became part-owner of a volleyball team, Hyderabad Black Hawks. The actor announced his latest venture in an Instagram post last month. He wrote, “I bought part of a sports team. The Hyderabad Blackhawks. A deadly fierce team! So happy to be part of this beautiful, pacy, explosive sport- Volleyball. We hope to make the Telugu states proud and win the Prime volleyball leagues 2023 season.”





Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in Puri Jagannadh's Liger, which was his Bollywood debut. In terms of his upcoming projects, he has Kushi, alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. It is their second film together after 2018's Mahanati.

Vijay Deverakonda will also be seen as a police officer in director Gowtam Tinnanuri's next. Last month, the actor shared his first look from the film without revealing much of his face. “The Script. The Team. My next. My heart skipped a few beats when I heard this,” he wrote in the caption.

The Script. The Team. My next.



My heart skipped a few beats when I heard this. #VD12pic.twitter.com/x7ELlsb6Ub — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) January 13, 2023

Vijay Deverakonda is known for his performances in movies such as Pelli Choopulu, Arjun Reddy, Ye Mantram Vesave, Geetha Govindam and World Famous Lover.