'I Love How...': Vijay Deverakonda Reacts To Sara Ali Khan's Wish To Date Him

Sara Ali Khan with Vijay Deverakonda. (courtesy: manishmalhotra05)

Karan Johar recently unveiled the promo of the upcoming episode ofKoffee With Karan 7, featuring Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor as the guests. In the promo, Karan Johar asks "Sara, give me the name of a boy you feel like you want to date today." At first, she denies it but later blurts out, "Vijay Deverakonda". Soon after the promo was released, Arjun Reddy actor took note of it and reacted to Sara's wish to date him. Sharing the promo on his Instagram stories, he wrote, "I love how you say "Deverakonda" Cutest. Sending big hugs and my affection (heart emoticon)" and tagged both the actresses Sara and Janhvi.

Here's what Vijay Deverakonda posted:

Watch Koffee With Karan 7 episode 2 promo:

Vijay Deverakonda is soon going to make his Bollywood debut with Liger, co-starring Ananya Panday. The movie is backed by Karan Johar's production house Dharma Production and directed by Puri Puri Jagannadh. It is slated to hit the theatres on August 25 in five regional languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda is also known for his roles in the movies Arjun Reddy, Geetha Govindam, Taxiwaala and others.

On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan made his debut in 2018 with the movie Kedarnath, co-starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Next, she will be seen in Laxman Utekar's untitled with Vicky Kaushal.

Coming back to Koffee With Karan 7, the second episode will stream on July 14 on Disney+Hotstar. The first episode featured the co-stars of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as the guests.