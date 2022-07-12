Koffee With Karan 7: Sara Ali Khan Admits She Wants To Date Vijay Deverakonda. See How Janhvi Kapoor Be Like

A screenshot from Karan Johar's post. (courtesy: karanjohar)

A new episode of Koffee With Karan 7 is about to air this Thursday and before it, Karan Johar shared a new promo. This time it will feature Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. After Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's entertaining watch last week, the forthcoming episode promises Sara and Janhvi to bring out their "unfiltered best." Karan Johar posted the promo video on social media and wrote, "Two of my favourite girls at their unfiltered best!" The clip shows Karan asking Sara and Janhvi about their friendship. Janhvi says, "So many people have told us that you all bring out an obscene side to each other."

Karan asks Sara about a person she would want to date. "Sara, give me the name of a boy you feel like you want to date today," he asks. At first, Sara denies to reveal and then blurts out: "Vijay Deverakonda" (Telugu star, who featured in Arjun Reddy and will star in the upcoming film, Liger). In an earlier KWK season, Janhvi Kapoor had confessed that she had a crush on Vijay Deverakonda. Learning about the revelation, Sara asks Janhvi, "Do you like Vijay?"

Karan also asks Sara about her ex-boyfriend, who is rumoured to be Kartik Aaryan. "One reason why your ex is your ex," he says. She replies, "Because he's everyone's ex." Interestingly, in the last season of Koffee With Karan, Sara admitted to finding Kartik Aaryan "cute." Soon after the episode, the duo worked together in the film, Love Aaj Kal.

Take a look at the video below:

Janhvi Kapoor is currently shooting for Bawaal with Varun Dhawan in Europe. She will be seen in Good Luck Jerry and Mr And Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao. Sara, on the other hand, will star in Laxman Utekar's untitled film with Vicky Kaushal.