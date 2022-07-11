Liger Song Akdi Pakdi: Ananya Panday And Vijay Deverakonda Rule The Dance Floor

A still from song. (courtesy: Sony Music India)

The makers of Liger, starring Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda, have released the much-awaited song Akdi Pakdi. It's an upbeat track with impressive dancing prowess. The song begins with Vijay and Ananya riding a bike while the actress lies on the fuel tank. Soon after, Ananya blows a kiss at Vijay, the beat drops and the scene changes. In the song, both of them perform energetic dance steps, ruling the dance floor. Akdi Pakdi has been sung by Dev Negi, Pawni Pandey and Lijo George. While it is written by Mohsin Shaikh and Azeem Dayani. The track has been composed by Lijo Geoge-Dj Chetas.

Here have a look:

Announcing the song with a new poster, Ananya Panday wrote, "Lets go boys! Start Dancing to the #LigerMassStep Here's the Blockbuster Mass Track of the year #AKDIPAKDI"

Vijay Deverakonda also shared a similar poster but with a different caption. He wrote, "The HYYYYYPEE You guys are nuttsss"

Earlier, this month, Vijay Deverakonda shared the poster on his Instagram handle, creating a heavy buzz on the internet. Sharing the poster, he wrote, "A Film that took my everything. As a performance, Mentally, physically my most challenging role. I give you everything! Coming Soon #LIGER". Check out the post below:

Helmed by Puri Jagannadh and co-produced by Karan Johar, Liger marks the Bollywood debut of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's debut in Telugu cinema. In the film, Vijay will play the role of an MMA fighter boxer. The movie also stars Ramya Krishna, Ronit Roy, Makarand Despande and Mike Tyson in pivotal roles. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on August 25 in five regional languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

