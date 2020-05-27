When Varun Dhawan And Kiara Advani Danced To Sun Saathiya

Varun and Kiara in a still from the video. (courtesy: YouTube)

You might have seen Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani dancing together to the song First Class from the 2019 period drama Kalank but have you seen them grooving together to ABCD 2's Sun Saathiya? On Wednesday, Varun posted a video from his and Kiara's dance rehearsal session on his official YouTube channel. In the video, Kiara, dressed in a black tank top and a pair of track pants can be seen dancing with Varun, who featured with Shraddha Kapoor in the original song. Sharing the video on his YouTube channel, Varun wrote: "Hi guys! Here's a throwback dance cover video of my rehearsal with Kiara Advani. I hope you guys like this video."

Check out the video, you can thank us later:

In terms of work, Street Dancer 3D, which also starred Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi, remains Varun Dhawan's last release. In 2019, Varun featured in the period drama Kalank. The actor will next be seen in Coolie No 1, co-starring Sara Ali Khan. The film will be directed by Varun's father David Dhawan.

Kiara Advani was last seen in Netflix's Guilty. She has several releases this year which include Laxmmi Bomb with Akshay Kumar, Shershaah, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, opposite Kartik Aaryan and Indoo Ki Jawani.

Kiara Advani made her Bollywood debut with the 2014 film Fugly. However, her breakout film was 2016's MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. She has also starred in films like Bharat Ane Nenu, Vinaya Vidheya Rama and Machine, to name a few.