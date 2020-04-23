Kiara Advani Is 'Fed Up Of Waiting', Just Like She Was In This Childhood Video

A screeshot from Kiara Advani's video (courtesy kiaraaliaadvani )

While others are flipping though throwback albums, Kiara Advani is watching videos from her childhood. The 27-year-old actress recently started this video series on Instagram and has been adding to the list every day. On Thursday, she shared a video of her pint-sized self riding a bicycle and excitedly telling her mother she's done with waiting and wants to leave. Kiara said the video perfectly describes her lockdown mood but the only difference now is that she can't just leave the house. "'Mummy, I'm fed up of waiting because I feel like going': My mental state right now but...nobody's going out! Home sweet home!" Kiara captioned her video and added this in the hashtag: "The wonder years."

Earlier, Kiara revealed she had her mind set on joining Bollywood when she was much, much younger: "When mom thought I would join the Bolshoi ballet but I chose Bollywood instead," she captioned a video of hers showing how not to do ballet at home.

Kiara Advani also paid a tribute to her favourite cup from childhood in this video, writing: "Doodh ka doodh, paani ka paani... and my obsession with Cinderella."

Years after these videos were added to Kiara's family archives, she made her Bollywood debut with Fugly in 2014. Kiara is best known for her roles in films such as Kabir Singh, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kalank and Good Newwz. Kiara has also starred in Netflix films such as Lust Stories and Guilty. On the work front, she has a series of movies in her line-up - Laxmmi Bomb, Indoo Ki Jawani, Shershaah and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.