Ballet Or Bollywood? Kiara Advani Made Her Choice As A Little Girl

Kiara Advani's throwback dance video from her childhood is too adorable. The actress, on Wednesday, posted a really old video of herself from the time when she was a little munchkin and we can't stop gushing over it. In the clip, Kiara can be seen dancing like a ballerina. However, she can also be seen doing some off-beat steps in the video. Her mom Genevieve can be heard laughing and telling the actress in the clip, "You are wearing a ballerina dress, dance like a ballet dancer." In her post, Kiara said that her mother thought she would join Moscow's Bolshoi Ballet Academy but she chose to pursue her career in Bollywood. Sharing the video, Kiara Advani wrote this: "When mom thought I would join the Bolshoi ballet but I chose Bollywood instead."

On Tuesday, Kiara shared a throwback clip revealing the "obsession" she had with Cinderella in her childhood. The clip, recorded in 1996, shows little Kiara drinking something from a Cinderella-themed coffee mug. "Doodh ka doodh, paani ka paani...and my obsession with Cinderella," she captioned her post.

On the work front, Kiara Advani made her Bollywood debut with the 2014 film Fugly. However, her breakout film was 2016's MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. She has also featured in films like Bharat Ane Nenu, Vinaya Vidheya Rama, Machine and Good Newwz, to name a few. She was last seen in Netflix's Guilty. Kiara has several projects in the pipeline, which include Laxmmi Bomb with Akshay Kumar, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, opposite Kartik Aaryan and Indoo Ki Jawani.