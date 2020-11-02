When Safety Met Style At Kajal Aggarwal's Engagement Ceremony. See Pics

Kajal Aggarwal with Gautam Kitchlu. (courtesy kajalaggarwalofficial)

Highlights Kajal wore a Manish Malhotra outfit for her engagement

She wore an embroidered yellow saree

Kajal got married on October 30 in Mumbai

Singham actress Kajal Aggarwal, who married entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu on October 30 in Mumbai, has been sharing pictures from her wedding festivities and they are a sheer delight. After treating her fans to wedding photographs, Kajal took her fans to her and Gautam's engagement ceremony, pictures from which are stunning in every sense. One thing is clear from Kajal's engagement album - she didn't compromise on the style or safety front. For the ceremony, the actress was dressed in an embroidered yellow saree from the shelves of couturier Manish Malhotra. Kajal and Gautam Kitchlu can be seen wearing masks in most of the pictures.

Thanking the designer, Kajal Aggarwal wrote: "My dearest Manish Malhotra, thank you for getting your team to create this beautiful saree for me, all the way back in June, bang in the middle of the thick of the lockdown - when nothing was even possible. I truly appreciate all your effort, hard work and the warmth with which you were a part of my engagement. Lots of love."

See Kajal's posts here:

ICYMI, here are some stunning pictures from Kajal and Gautam's wedding album:

Kajal Aggarwal, who stepped into the Hindi film industry with Kyun! Ho Gaya Na, is best-known for her performances in films such as Singham, co-starring Ajay Devgn, Special 26, opposite Akshay Kumar and Do Lafzon Ki Kahani. She has also been a part of several Tamil and Telugu films. Her upcoming projects include Mumbai Saga, Acharya, Mosagallu, Hey Sinamika, Paris Paris and Kamal Haasan's Indian 2.