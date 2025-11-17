When Rani Mukerji Defended <i>Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna</i>: 'A Husband Isn't Ideal Just Because He Doesn't Hit You'

An old video of Rani Mukerji reflecting on the impact and legacy of her 2006 film Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna has resurfaced on social media.

What's Happening

In an earlier interview with ANI, Rani Mukerji called the Karan Johar directorial "ahead of time."

The film, which starred Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Preity Zinta alongside her, dealt with themes of marital dissatisfaction, infidelity and emotional honesty, subjects Rani believes Indian audiences were not entirely prepared for at the time.

Speaking to ANI, the National Award-winning actor said, "It feels nice to be a part of films that are ahead of their time. Maybe India wasn't ready for it, but in history, when people talk about your films, they will remember them for actually speaking aloud to the nation and addressing an audience who is not ready to face the truth. But it also made people uncomfortable because it made them see their own truths in their lives."

Rani elaborated on how the film addressed the realities of relationships and societal expectations.

"Everybody is probably trying to put up an act to fit into the social fabric of society. They feel that one needs to live in a certain way to be able to earn respect. Today, I think such things have blurred over happiness. It is no longer about what the other person thinks about you. It is more about self-reflection," she said.

The actor stressed that Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna confronted uncomfortable truths, especially around how women are expected to remain content in marriages simply because their husbands are "good men."

She added, "In spite of being a good human being and loving the wife, there's more to the relationship. Just because your husband doesn't hit you, it will not make him the best husband. Also, it is equally important to love a person back. Our previous generations had compromised so many times. They were just happy with a good husband who loves them."

Rani also discussed how the film explored physical attraction in marriage, an aspect she said often plays a role in relationships breaking down. "

"These are all the topics that we had in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and seemed uncomfortable at that time," she noted.

She further reflected on how women face harsher judgement for making personal choices, especially around marriage.

"When a man chooses, people are okay with it. But when a woman decides to choose, if she wants to be out of a marriage or she wants to be out of a relationship, that always raises eyebrows," she said.

Addressing the criticism the film received from some viewers upon release, Rani said she still stands firmly by the project.

"We can't let a film be alone just because the audience hasn't accepted it. We have to stand by our film," she added.

Background

Released in August 2006, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna followed the story of Dev (Shah Rukh Khan) and Maya (Rani Mukerji), who find emotional connection and love outside their unhappy marriages, leading to turmoil, guilt and heartbreak.