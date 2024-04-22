When Rajesh Khanna Warned Daughter Twinkle About Akshay Kumar: 'Bohot Hera Pheri Karta Hai'

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: khiladigroup_)

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are one of Bollywood's power couples. The two never miss a chance to express their love for each other. They got married in 2001. The two are proud parents to son Aarav and daughter Nitara. Now, a throwback video of Twinkle Khanna's father, legendary actor Rajesh Khanna, has surfaced online. In the clip, the superstar reveals (on a fun note) that he has warned Twinkle Khanna about his “hera-pheri” son-in-law Akshay Kumar. Rajesh Khanna humorously says, “Iss umar me toh humara jo jamai raja hai vo boht gaata hai. Kabhi vo Bhool Bhulaiyaa karta hai kabhi Hera Pheri karta hai, Hera Pheri 2 karta jai. Bohot hera pheri karta hai. Hera pheri wala he aadmi hai vo. [At this age, our son-in-law sings a lot. Sometimes he creates Bhool Bhulaiyaa, then he does Hera Pheri, and now Hera Pheri 2. He indulges in a lot of antics. He's quite the 'hera pheri' guy.]

Rajesh Khanna, with lots of humour, continues, “Maine apni beti ko bhi bola hai. Maine kaha hai, “Dekho Tina baba, mai Tina bola hu kyuki Twinkle uska naam hai, Tina baba zara iski lagaam kheech k rakhna lekin itni bhi nahi kheechna ki toot jae. [I've also told my daughter, 'Look Tina baba, keep a check on him [Akshay Kumar], but don't pull the reins too tight that they break.]”

Not just Rajesh Khanna, but Twinkle Khanna's mother, veteran star Dimple Kapadia, had given her opinion on Akshay Kumar before their marriage. Back in 2017, when Akshay and Twinkle Khanna appeared as guests on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan, Twinkle recalled her mother saying, “Your friend, who's doing some piece on gay newspaper, says that Akshay is gay." In the same interview, Twinkle also revealed that she agreed to marry Akshay if her 2000 film Mela flopped. The author continued, "I called him on the Monday after the film's release and said 'I'll get married'."

On the work front, Akshay Kumar was recently seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.