When Priyanka Chopra Partied All Night With Janhvi Kapoor, Tabu, Jacqueline Fernandez

Priyanka caught up with her Bollywood pals on Sunday night in India

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 12, 2019 11:20 IST
Priyanka Chopra and other celebs at Rohini Iyer's party. (Image courtesy: Instagram)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Priyanka also filmed parts of The Sky Is Pink in India
  2. Priyanka took off for the US on Monday night
  3. Celebrity manager Rohini Iyer hosted a get-together on Sunday

Priyanka Chopra was in town, folks, and that called for celebration. The 33-year-old actress partied with actors Janhvi Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, Tabu, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ishaan Khatter, Aayush Sharma and Huma Qureshi, filmmaker Tarun Mansukhani, celebrity manager Rohini Iyer and casting director Mukesh Chhabra, among others. Priyanka shared glimpses from Sunday night's get-together on Instagram and wrote: "Lovely night with lovely people. Thanks, Rohini Iyer (the host of the party) that was so fun." Jacqueline also shared a fun picture of herself with Priyanka and captioned it: "Never have I been so inspired by a person!! Priyanka Chopra, you made me stay way past my bedtime but you're right... It's only sleep yaa." On the post, Priyanka replied: "Was good to see you baby. Thank you for the kind words! Bedtime is for the weak. Lol!"

Here are glimpses from last night's party:

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Lovely night with lovely people. Thx @rohiniyer that was so fun!

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

 

 

 

 

 

A day after the party, Priyanka took off to the US, where she lives with her husband Nick Jonas. Recently, Priyanka featured in the music video of Sucker, the Jonas Brothers' reunion track. Sucker currently occupies the top spot on Billboard Hot 100 list.

 

 

Priyanka Chopra arrived in India last month in time for her brother Siddharth's roka ceremony. A few days after the roka, Nick Jonas returned to the US to continue the promotion of Sucker with his brothers Kevin and Joe. On the other hand, Priyanka travelled to the Havelock Island in Andaman to resume filming The Sky Is Pink, directed by Shonali Bose. The film also features Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. Priyanka is co-producing The Sky Is Pink with Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Trending

priyanka chopra partyjanhvi priyankajacqueline fernandez

