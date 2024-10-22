Kajol's Honest Take On Trolling: "Those Who Love You Feel Entitled To Hate You"

Like many celebrities, Kajol has also faced her share of trolls. Now, she has addressed these criticisms, stating that those who "love you" also feel that they have the right to “hate you.” Kajol expressed her contentment with living “a whole life” without social media, revealing that she only joined these platforms six years ago. She said, “I am thankful that I lived a whole life without social media. I only got on social media six years ago. Also, it is not real life. You'll see my photo on the red carpet, but you won't see that I woke up at 5 am to get ready, came back at 11:30 pm exhausted, and the next morning, I'm back to work. You are just seeing a snapshot of it. The reality is that we work as hard as everyone else, we have good and bad days, and yet, when you post, you're smiling,” in a conversation with Indian Express.

Kajol mentioned that she looks at trolls in a “slightly different way.” She said, “I have a slightly different way of looking at it: When people love you so much, they also feel they have the right to hate you that much. So, I won't say that they are right, but as public figures, we have to deal with that.”

In terms of her work, Kajol was last seen as Devyani Singh in the Tilchatta segment of Lust Stories 2. The Netflix original also featured Kumud Mishra and Anushka Kaushik. Other segments included performances by Mrunal Thakur, Neena Gupta, Angad Bedi, Tillotama Shome, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia.

Up next, Kajol will appear alongside Kriti Sanon in Do Patti, where she will portray a cop while Kriti takes on a double role. Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, Do Patti is set to be released on Netflix on October 25 and marks Kriti Sanon's first production venture.