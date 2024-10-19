Kajol Recounts Shah Rukh Khan's Advice To Her: "Learn How To Act"

One of Bollywood most iconic couple, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol have captivated audience for years with their unmatched chemistry. But during a recent interview with India Today, Kajol revealed how this amazing pair might not have existed had it not been for Shah Rukh Khan's advice. She recalled how she wanted to quit acting after just three films, but it was her dear friend SRK who inspired her to stick around.

Opening up about her burnout after just three films, Kajol said, "So I did a film long back called Udhaar Ki Zindagi. That was, I think, my third film. I was very new. I must have been about 17 or 18 at that time. And I'm finishing the film. And I remember turning around and telling my mother at that time, 'You know, mom, I'm done. Wow. I'm burnt out. At the tender age of 18-and-a-half, I am done. I cannot move anymore. I cannot cry anymore. I cannot put glycerine anymore. I can't, I don't want to do these films anymore. I want to do, you know, four scenes, ten songs.' I wanted to do such films. And I signed four films like that. So that's where Gunda Raj, Hulchul, all these films came out from."

This is when Shah Rukh Khan shared few words of wisdom that kept her going through the years. "I remember, I finished the film. And I remember before that, Shah Rukh was like, 'you know you just have to learn how to act'."

However, this advice did not go down well with the Do Patti actress back then. "I was like, 'What is this? What is he talking about?' Of course, I'm doing a fabulous job!," she reminisced.

Having the benefit of hindsight, Kajol looks back at the memory fondly now. "I learnt the technique of acting after that," the actor confessed.

Kajol will be next seen in the murder mystery Do Patti, which starts streaming on Netfix October 25 onwards. The movie is produced by Kriti Sanon's Blue Butterfly Films in association with Kanika Dhillon's Kathha Pictures.

