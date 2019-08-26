When Malaika Arora Trolls Arjun Kapoor Instead Of The Other Way Round

Arjun Kapoor shared this picture. (Image courtesy: arjunkapoor)

Highlights Arjun Kapoor frequently trolls Malaika Arora on social media This time Malaika got the better of Arjun Kapoor Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been dating for some time now

It's fun to catch up with Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora on social media as they frequently troll each other - well, Arjun more than Malaika. But this is the story of how Malaika Arora got the better of Arjun Kapoor by posting a hilarious comment. Over the weekend, Arjun Kapoor shared a BTS picture of himself from the recently concluded Lakme Fashion Week, in which he can be seen checking out his look in a hand mirror held by a team member. "Mirror mirror (not) on the wall!!! #vanitywalapic," Arjun captioned the post, which Malaika now owns by writing in the comments thread, "Wah kya humour."

Here's Arjun Kapoor's post:

And this was Malaika's reply:

A screenshot of Malaika Arora's comment on Arjun Kapoor's post. (Image courtesy: arjunkapoor)

Arjun Kapoor's sense of humour - often directed towards Malaika - has Instagram user in splits but this was Malaika Arora's moment.

Arjun Kapoor ROFL comments on Malaika's posts frequently put them on the list of trends. Remember Malaika Arora's tongue-in-cheek pictorial guide to nailing a ponytail? Arjun Kapoor's zinger - "Still not tied after 5 pictures" - still makes us LOL. Apart from Malaika Arora, the targets of Arjun Kapoor's sense of humour have been Katrina Kaif and Shraddha Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been dating for a while now and they are frequently photographed together at film screenings and at parties hosted by common friends.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor is currently filming Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat, co-starring Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon. He was last seen in Raj Kumar Gupta's India's Most Wanted and he's awaiting the release of Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.