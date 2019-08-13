Malaika Arora Lost Her Heart To Arjun Kapoor's Melbourne Pic

Malaika and Arjun made a trip to Melbourne together

Highlights Malaika and Arjun returned to Mumbai on Monday They attended the IFFM over the weekend Malaika commented on Arjun's pic from Melbourne

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor touched down in Mumbai from their Melbourne trip on Monday but are still enjoying their holiday hangover with Instagram photos. Arjun Kapoor, who presided over a special screening of India's Most Wanted at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, looks like also went sight-seeing with Malaika by his side. On Monday, he thanked the film festival and Melbourne for "a whirlwind yet amazing trip" with a photo of himself from the famous graffitied Hosier Lane in Melbourne city and Malaika's comment arrived soon enough. "Melbourne," she wrote and also dropped a heart emoji on Arjun's photo.

Take a look at Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's Instagram exchange here:

Earlier, Malaika wrapped her Melbourne trip with a pretty cool group photo, also featuring Arjun Kapoor (of course) and fellow travellers Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar.

Meanwhile on Friday, it was a crazy scene outside the Palais Theatre in Melbourne when Malaika and Arjun checked into the film festival together. We got a glimpse of Arjun and Malaika's subtle PDA inside the auditorium when Arjun politely asked show host Karan Tacker to not flirt with Malaika. "You're lucky to be sitting next to her," Karan told Arjun when he hijacked Karan's mic to say: "Jaake peeche wali ke saath flirt karna (Flirt with someone else at the back please)."

Malaika and Arjun's hush-hush relationship came to the forefront when the duo began making public appearances together in the recent past. Arjun and Malaika have revealed they are dating in recent media interviews, thanking the press for respecting their privacy.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.