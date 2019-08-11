Viral: Arjun Kapoor's Reaction To Melbourne Film Festival Host Karan Tacker Flirting With Malaika Arora

Malaika and Arjun came out as a couple only recently (courtesy arjunandanshulaa)

Arjun Kapoor's ROFL reaction to Karan Tacker 'flirting' with Malaika Arora sent an auditorium full of audience into a fit of laughter at the ongoing Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Arjun and Malaika checked into the film festival together on Friday and was spotted seating together in the front row, when host for the night Karan Tacker complimented the 45-year-old actress for looking absolutely stunning "even after" a long flight from home. "I must say that even after a 20-hour flight, you look absolutely gorgeous," said Karan and addressing Arjun right next to her, he said: "You're lucky to be sitting next to her."

While Malaika Arora clearly blushed pink, Arjun Kapoor swiftly got up from his seat, hijacked the mic, and politely asked Karan Tacker to flirt with someone else: "Jaake peeche wali ke saath flirt karna." LOL.

Take a look at the viral video here:

Malaika and Arjun, who recently came out as a couple, also made it Instagram official on the Panipat actor's birthday. This is the first time she's posted a photo of them together.

Speaking to news agency IANS recently, Malaika Arora said everyone deserves a second chance in love: "A little more sensitivity (is needed), as opposed to being harsh and callous and negative towards things. I think it is important to be inclusive. When I talk of second chances, I'm thinking of making the most of second chances. I think everybody should be given a second chance." Malaika was previously married to Arbaaz Khan and they have teenaged son Arhaan together.

Meanwhile in Melbourne, Arjun Kapoor introduced his film India's Most Wanted at a special screening, which released in India in May.

