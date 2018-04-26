When Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh Perform, Who Cares If It's A Bollywood Concert Or Sangeet?

Tanushree Rungta's sangeet looked more like a Bollywood concert

Katrina Kaif dances with Tanushree Rungta at her sangeet in Delhi. (Image courtesy: Manish Malhotra)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Katrina Kaif danced with the bride-to-be to Teri Ore. It looked fun
  2. Ranveer selected Nashe Si Chadh Gayi, Malhari and of course, Khalibali
  3. Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor were also star performers of the night
Bollywood celebrities certainly enjoy a big fat Indian wedding. Just days after Sara Ali Khan and Shweta Nanda featured in headlines for their scintillating dance performances at Sandeep Khosla's niece Saudamini Mattu's reception, we have videos of Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Shraddha Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor grooving to the tunes of their popular songs at designer Tanushree Rungta's sangeet. The Internet is smitten by Katrina Kaif's special dance sequence with the bride-to-be - both ladies dressed in exquisite pieces by Manish Malhotra. Katrina partnered with Tanushree for Teri Ore from her film Singh Is Kinng. "The coolest and the nicest thing is when the Bride has fun at her wedding," Manish Malhotra said. This video proves it:
 


Katrina Kaif, 34, also gave a solo performance. She danced to Afghan Jalebi from Phantom. Manish Malhotra, who was a guest at the sangeet, shared the video.
 


Ranveer Singh chose Nashe Si Chadh Gayi (from Befikre), Malhari (from Bajirao Mastani) and Khalibali (from "Padmaavat"). Tanushree and her fiancé danced to Khalibali with Ranveer. Ranveer Singh put up a great show and even changed outfits to match the songs appropriately. Dedicated much?
 


Comments
Shraddha Kapoor danced with Tanushree to Aashiqui 2 title track and gave solo performances on Naah and Abhi To Party Shuru Hui Hai among other songs. Her Batti Gul Meter Chaalu co-star Shahid Kapoor rocked the dance floor, courtesy Dhan Te Nan from Kaminey.
 
 

A post shared by (@shraddha_kapoor_my_world) on


 
 

A post shared by (@shraddha_kapoor_my_world) on


 


To sum up, Tanushree Rungta's sangeet was one helluva Bollywood concert.
 

