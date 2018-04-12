What To Expect From Katrina Kaif's Autobiography, Reportedly Titled Barbie Dreams

You may soon get to read all about Katrina Kaif's trajectory in Bollywood. The 34-year-old actress has reportedly been approached by a renowned publishing house for her autobiography and after much convincing, the she's come on board for the project, stated mid-day. "When Katrina was approached initially, she felt it was too soon to write an autobiography. After much convincing, she has agreed to come on board," mid-day quoted a source as saying. Katrina Kaif's autobiography will reportedly be titled Barbie Dreams (the Baar Baar Dekho actress has a Barbie modelled on her) and will document the details of her journey, said mid-day.
Highlights
- Katrina has reportedly been approached by a publishing house
- "She has agreed to come on board," said a source
- "The story is pitched as a motivational one," the source added
The much talked-about autobiography will reportedly be inspirational in nature and so, details of Katrina's personal life will be excluded. "The story is pitched as a motivational one and anything about her personal life doesn't fit into the template," added the mid-day report.
Katrina, who was born in Hong Kong, grew up in Hawaii and lived in countries across the globe, will reportedly focus on her upbringing and childhood in the autobiography: "The book will focus on her childhood and growing up years. Since she lived in several countries, including Japan, Belgium and London, she will talk about the influence of myriad cultures on her personality," stated mid-day.
Commentsmid-day.
Busy star Katrina Kaif is currently preoccupied with Aanand L Rai's Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. Katrina will also be seen in Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindostan, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Katrina has also collaborated with Varun Dhawan for a dance film to be directed by Remo D'Souza.