What To Expect From Katrina Kaif's Autobiography, Reportedly Titled Barbie Dreams

You may soon get to read all about Katrina Kaif's trajectory in Bollywood The 34-year-old actress has reportedly been approached by a renowned publishing house for her autobiography and after much convincing, the she's come on board for the project, stated mid-day . "When Katrina was approached initially, she felt it was too soon to write an autobiography. After much convincing, she has agreed to come on board," mid-day quoted a source as saying. Katrina Kaif's autobiography will reportedly be titled(theactress has a Barbie modelled on her) and will document the details of her journey, said mid-day The much talked-about autobiography will reportedly be inspirational in nature and so, details of Katrina's personal life will be excluded. "The story is pitched as a motivational one and anything about her personal life doesn't fit into the template," added the mid-day report.Katrina, who was born in Hong Kong, grew up in Hawaii and lived in countries across the globe, will reportedly focus on her upbringing and childhood in the autobiography: "The book will focus on her childhood and growing up years. Since she lived in several countries, including Japan, Belgium and London, she will talk about the influence of myriad cultures on her personality," stated mid-day Katrina had signed her first modelling contract with a jewellery brand at the age of 14 in Jawaii. Later, she moved to London and modelled at the London Fashion Week, where she was spotted bydirector Kaizad Gustad. After her Bollywood debut, she walked the ramp for celebrated designer Rohit Bal at the India Fashion Week and also featured in the Kingfisher calendar the same year. "Despite starting with a controversial film like(2003), she will decode how she bagged projects wisely to ensure a long innings in Bollywood," the source told mid-day Busy star Katrina Kaif is currently preoccupied with Aanand L Rai's, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. Katrina will also be seen in Aamir Khan's, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Katrina has also collaborated with Varun Dhawan for a dance film to be directed by Remo D'Souza.