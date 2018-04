Watch: Sara Ali Khan's Saat Samundar Paar Dance Moves Set The Party Mood

Highlights Shweta Bachchan Nanda danced to Pallo Latke Sara Ali Khan will soon make her Bollywood debut Sara wore a fabulous white saree to the reception

It was a starry night for newly-weds Saudamini Mattu (CEO of label Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla) and Siddharth Bhandari as they invited the creme de la creme of Bollywood to their wedding reception on Saturday night. Of course, the red carpet was a sight to behold but the dance floor was equally impressive. The inside videos from the party prove that Sara Ali Khan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda addedto Saudami and Siddharth's reception. Sara Ali Khan , who will soon make her Bollywood debut, danced tofromwhile Shweta opted to perform tofrom. Sara's performance was slightly better than that of Shweta but both the ladies in white rocked the party.Take a look: Both Sara and Shweta opted for whitefor the night. Sara'shad glitter andwork while Shweta opted for a simpleand let her accessories steal the limelight:Sara Ali Khan is currently filming, directed by Rohit Shetty and produced by Karan Johar. The film stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role. Sara will also be seen inopposite Sushant Singh Rajput, which releasing next year . Shweta is also making a debut of sorts in October when her first novel will hit the bookshelves There were more Bachchans at the reception - Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan arrived together while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, looking gorgeous in an embroideredarrived separately.The reception invites were also sent out to Sonam Kapoor (who came with sister Rhea and mother Sunita Kapoor), Tabu, Sonali Bendre, Dimple Kapadia and her daughter Twinkle Khanna and Neetu Kapoor.Such pretty styles!