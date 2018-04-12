Sara Ali Khan's Simmba Will Release Before Kedarnath. Details Here

Sara Ali Khan's Kedarnath has a new producer and a new release date, which now makes Simmba her debut film. According to a Mumbai Mirror report, Ronnie Screwvala is now co-producing Kedarnath with director Abhishek Kapoor. The film will now release early next year. Earlier, the film was set to release in December 2018. Last month, Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty announced that Sara has been signed opposite Ranveer Singh in Simmba, which releases in December. "Kedarnath is a great love story set against the backdrop of the powerful true-life event that affected us all during the floods in 2013. I can't wait to bring this story to the audiences early next year," Ronnie Screwvala told Mumbai Mirror. Kedarnath also stars Sushant Singh Rajput.
The film was earlier being produced by Prernaa Arora's KriArj Entertainment and Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures. Ronnie Screwvala has compensated the previous producers for their investment in the film to gain autonomy on the project. "When Ronnie saw footage from Kedarnath, he loved it and has decided to back the film. He has paid Bhushan and Prernaa around Rs 14 crore and Ekta approximately Rs 8 crore for their investment in the film and has now completely taken over the film along with Abhishek. Everything was settled amicably and Abhishek can't wait to start shooting again," a source told Mumbai Mirror.
Ronnie Screwvala had also produced Abhishek's Kai Po Che!, which released in 2013. "I feel invigorated that he has stepped in and reinforced his faith in me. Just being in the same room with Ronnie is a privilege, making a movie with him is an honour," Abhishek told Mumbai Mirror.
Kedarnath was one of the four troubled films being produced by KriArj Entertainment.