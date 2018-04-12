Sara Ali Khan's Simmba Will Release Before Kedarnath. Details Here

The shooting of Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput's Kedarnath will restart later this month

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: April 12, 2018 16:15 IST
5 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Sara Ali Khan's Simmba Will Release Before Kedarnath. Details Here

Abhishek Kapoor with Sara Ali Khan in Kedarnath. (Image courtesy: Abhishek Kapoor)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Kedarnath will now be produced by Ronnie Screwvala
  2. The previous producers have been compensated for their investment
  3. Sara Ali Khan's film will now release in 2019
Sara Ali Khan's Kedarnath has a new producer and a new release date, which now makes Simmba her debut film. According to a Mumbai Mirror report, Ronnie Screwvala is now co-producing Kedarnath with director Abhishek Kapoor. The film will now release early next year. Earlier, the film was set to release in December 2018. Last month, Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty announced that Sara has been signed opposite Ranveer Singh in Simmba, which releases in December. "Kedarnath is a great love story set against the backdrop of the powerful true-life event that affected us all during the floods in 2013. I can't wait to bring this story to the audiences early next year," Ronnie Screwvala told Mumbai Mirror. Kedarnath also stars Sushant Singh Rajput.
 


The film was earlier being produced by Prernaa Arora's KriArj Entertainment and Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures. Ronnie Screwvala has compensated the previous producers for their investment in the film to gain autonomy on the project. "When Ronnie saw footage from Kedarnath, he loved it and has decided to back the film. He has paid Bhushan and Prernaa around Rs 14 crore and Ekta approximately Rs 8 crore for their investment in the film and has now completely taken over the film along with Abhishek. Everything was settled amicably and Abhishek can't wait to start shooting again," a source told Mumbai Mirror.
 


Ronnie Screwvala had also produced Abhishek's Kai Po Che!, which released in 2013. "I feel invigorated that he has stepped in and reinforced his faith in me. Just being in the same room with Ronnie is a privilege, making a movie with him is an honour," Abhishek told Mumbai Mirror.

Comments
Kedarnath hit a roadblock after Prernaa Arora and Abhishek Kapoor's disagreement over the film's financial dealings and release date. Abhishek alleged KriArj lacked transparency while Prernaa accused him for delay in the film's progress. It was reported that both parties initially wanted to settle the dispute in court but they decided otherwise.

Kedarnath was one of the four troubled films being produced by KriArj Entertainment.

Trending

sara ali khansara ali khan filmssara ali khan kedarnath

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
CWG 2018 Medal TallyLive cricket ScoreIPL Schedule 2018Huawei P20 ProIPL 2018Unnao RapeJustice ChelameswarKidambi SrikanthISRO's PSLVHeavy Rain

................................ Advertisement ................................