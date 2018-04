Sara Ali Khan's Simmba Will Release Before Kedarnath. Details Here

Highlights Kedarnath will now be produced by Ronnie Screwvala The previous producers have been compensated for their investment Sara Ali Khan's film will now release in 2019

Sara Ali Khan'shas a new producer and a new release date, which now makesher debut film. According to a Mumbai Mirror report, Ronnie Screwvala is now co-producingwith director Abhishek Kapoor. The film will now release early next year. Earlier, the film was set to release in December 2018. Last month, Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty announced that Sara has been signed opposite Ranveer Singh in, which releases in December. "is a great love story set against the backdrop of the powerful true-life event that affected us all during the floods in 2013. I can't wait to bring this story to the audiences early next year," Ronnie Screwvala told Mumbai Mirror.also stars Sushant Singh Rajput.The film was earlier being produced by Prernaa Arora's KriArj Entertainment and Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures. Ronnie Screwvala has compensated the previous producers for their investment in the film to gain autonomy on the project. "When Ronnie saw footage from, he loved it and has decided to back the film. He has paid Bhushan and Prernaa around Rs 14 crore and Ekta approximately Rs 8 crore for their investment in the film and has now completely taken over the film along with Abhishek. Everything was settled amicably and Abhishek can't wait to start shooting again," a source told Mumbai Mirror.Ronnie Screwvala had also produced Abhishek's, which released in 2013. "I feel invigorated that he has stepped in and reinforced his faith in me. Just being in the same room with Ronnie is a privilege, making a movie with him is an honour," Abhishek told Mumbai Mirror.hit a roadblock after Prernaa Arora and Abhishek Kapoor's disagreement over the film's financial dealings and release date. Abhishek alleged KriArj lacked transparency while Prernaa accused him for delay in the film's progress. It was reported that both parties initially wanted to settle the dispute in court but they decided otherwise.was one of the four troubled films being produced by KriArj Entertainment