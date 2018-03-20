Ranveer Singh's Simmba Heroine Is... Drum Roll... Sara Ali Khan

A stunning fresh face + the unlimited energy of a superstar + the craft of the 2 biggest filmmakers = BLOCKBUSTER already! #Simmba @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @ranveersingh #SaraAliKhan @itsrohitshetty @reliance.entertainment @rohitshettypicturez

A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies) on Mar 19, 2018 at 7:49pm PDT