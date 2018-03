Ranveer Singh's Simmba Heroine Is... Drum Roll... Sara Ali Khan

Highlights Sara Ali Khan signed her first film Kedarnath last year Kedarnath suffered because of a fight between the director and producers Simmba is directed by Rohit Shetty

Even before the release of debut film (), Sara Ali Khan has signed her second project. Sara, daughter of actor Saif Ali Khan and his first wife Amrita Singh, will be seen opposite Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty's Simmba . "A stunning fresh face + the unlimited energy of a superstar + the craft of the 2 biggest filmmakers = BLOCKBUSTER already! #Simmba," Karan's Dharma Productions posted on their multiple social media accounts. Dharma Productions, in a separate post, also revealed thatwill release on December 28, which is a week after the proposed release date ofBefore Sara's debut project was announced, it was reported that Karan Johar will spearhead Sara's launch in Bollywood. However, director Abhishek Kapoor announced that he has signed Sara for his forthcoming projectopposite Sushant Singh Rajput. After a fight between director Abhishek Kapoor and the producers, the filming ofsuffered and for some time it appeared that film would be shelved. Last week, things went back to normal for the project. Sara Ali Khan is one of the high profile Bollywood debuts movie-goers are waiting for. The other is that of late actress Sridevi's daughter Janhvi - her launch is also handled by KJo in. Incidentally, Janhvi's launch film was announced months after that of Sara but it will hit the screens beforeor even Simmba in July.Sara Ali Khan is the elder of Saif and Amrita's two children. Sara's younger brother in Ibrahim Ali Khan. Saif is married to Kareena Kapoor and they are parents to one-year-old Taimur.