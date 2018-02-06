Ranveer Singh's Been 'Wanting To Do A Masala Entertainer.' Therefore, Simmba Ranveer Singh is excited to have bagged his first Rohit Shetty film, Simmba

Share EMAIL PRINT Ranveer Singh will be playing a policeman in Simmba (Image courtesy- ranveersingh ) New Delhi: Highlights Ranveer Singh to play policeman Sangram Bhalerao in Simmba "Earned the distinction of being Rohit's leading man," said Ranveer Simmba is scheduled to release in December 2019 Padmaavat", had been wanting to do a masala entertainer for a long time, reports news agency IANS. "After Gully Boy I have Rohit Shetty. It's a full on masala entertainer, which is something I have been wanting to do for such a long time. It's got all the ingredients - action, comedy, drama, romance, songs. All the good stuff that goes into a Rohit Shetty film," he told IANS. Rohit Shetty's Simmba, will see



The actor, who is excited about bagging his first Rohit Shetty film told IANS, "I feel like I have been honest with my work and I have actually earned the distinction of being Rohit Shetty leading man. I am very excited about that. The kind of films I grew up too and the kind of film that reaches out to a broad spectrum of audience, I am very lucky to have that film coming up."



Of Dabangg or Singham. If the look and part is serious then Singham, if entertaining then Chulbul Pandey. Our cop (Ranveer) is not a Chulbul Pandey kind of a character," reported IANS.



December 28, 2019, has been locked for Simmba's release.



(With inputs from IANS)



Ranveer Singh, who has been singled out for praise for his performance as Alauddin Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed "", had been wanting to do a masala entertainer for a long time, reports news agency IANS. "AfterI have Rohit Shetty. It's a full on masala entertainer, which is something I have been wanting to do for such a long time. It's got all the ingredients - action, comedy, drama, romance, songs. All the good stuff that goes into a Rohit Shetty film," he told IANS. Rohit Shetty's, will see Ranveer Singh playing policeman Sangram Bhalerao.The actor, who is excited about bagging his first Rohit Shetty film told IANS, "I feel like I have been honest with my work and I have actually earned the distinction of being Rohit Shetty leading man. I am very excited about that. The kind of films I grew up too and the kind of film that reaches out to a broad spectrum of audience, I am very lucky to have that film coming up."Of Ranveer's comparison with Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn , director Rohit Shetty had said that it is obvious for any police-centric movie to be compared to them. "This will always happen. Whenever a cop film will be made people will either draw comparisons withor. If the look and part is serious then Singham, if entertaining then Chulbul Pandey. Our cop (Ranveer) is not a Chulbul Pandey kind of a character," reported IANS. December 28, 2019, has been locked for's release.(With inputs from IANS)