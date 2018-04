Sara Ali Khan And Mom Amrita Singh Set The Gold Standard Of Twinning Goals

Highlights Sara and Amrita Singh were recently spotted in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Dimple Kapadia was also with them Photos of the three have been shared on social media

Ma A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@officialsaraalikhan) on Apr 20, 2018 at 6:28am PDT

A post shared by Amrita Singh (@realamritasingh) on Apr 20, 2018 at 12:18pm PDT

3's a party A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@officialsaraalikhan) on Apr 20, 2018 at 6:29am PDT

Actress Sara Ali Khan and mom Amrita Singh recently attended a get-together , dressed in gorgeous picks from the studio of designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Photos of the mother-daughter duo have been shared on social media and has sent the Internet into some sort of a meltdown. Both Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh opted for outfits in hues of gold and white, setting the Gold Standard of twinning goals. Sara paired a short goldwith flared and ruffles palazzo pants and a sheer. Amrita chose a whitewith golden work to go with a blue. Sara looked particularly stunning as she accessorised with heavy gold jewellery and finished her braided hairdo with golds.So stunning!We also spotted actress Amrita Singh's former co-star Dimple Kapadia along with the mother-daughter duo. Dimple Kapadia and Amrita Singh have co-starred in films such as 1992'sand 1989's. Dimple looked resplendent in an ivory, also by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, and teamed it up with a blue blouse. This is not the first time that Sara has opted for the designer duo. Remember how she arrived for Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's Mumbai reception in a mint greenby Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla? Last year, Sara was also spotted in a bright pink embroideredby the designers at the Ambani Diwali party.Sara Ali Khan who was all set to make her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath , will actually have Rohit Shetty's Simmba releasing first as the former was rescheduled. Sara co-stars with Sushant Singh Rajput inand Ranveer Singh in