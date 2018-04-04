Sara Ali Khan's Party Night With Mom Amrita Singh And This Designer

Amrita Singh and her daughter Sara Ali Khan were the celebrity guests at designer Abu Jani's (of Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla label) birthday party. The designer instagrammed a picture from the get-together (apparently in Goa) and said: "Celebrating my birthday with my favourites. Thank you, everyone. Blessed. Missing You Sandeep Khosla." Sara, who is all set make her Bollywood debut this year wore yellow shorts with a black tee to the party while Amrita opted for a checked tunic. Both, Amrita Singh and Sara, swear by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla creations. Most of Sara's outfits for social event are courtesy of the designer duo.
Highlights
- Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh attended Abu Jani's birthday
- The designer celebrated his birthday with his "favourites"
- Sara's upcoming projects are Kedarnath and Simmba
Take a look:
Here are some of Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's creations, which Sara Ali Khan has sported previously.
Sara and Amrita were also among the designer duo's cheer leading squad at a fashion show:
Commentshe's making Kedarnath with Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput in lead roles. Kedarnath hit a rough patch earlier this year when the producers and the director disagreed due to financial dealings of the project. However, the makers and the director called a truce last month and the film is expected to hit the screens in December this year.
Apart from Kedarnath, Sara has also signed up for Simmba, which is produced by Karan Johar and directed by Rohit Shetty. Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh, also releases in December 2018.