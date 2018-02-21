Kedarnath Shelved? The Truth About Sara Ali Khan's Debut Film

Has Sara Ali Khan's debut film been shelved? 'No,' Arjun N Kapoor of KriArj Entertainment, which is producing Kedarnath, told news agency IANS. After the feud between director Abhishek Kapoor and Kedarnath producers became public, several reports regarding the project's fate started doing the rounds on the Internet. One such rumour was that the film has been temporarily shelved. However, Mr Kapoor told IANS: "The film is not shelved. It 'is' and not 'was'. It is very much on. I know, as a producer, that many fortunes are involved with every film. So, Sara's career is surely important for KriArj. Not only hers, but everyone involved in the film."
Highlights
- The film has not been shelved, the producers said
- Also, Sushant Singh Rajput has not walked out of the project
- All is not well between Kedarnath producers and director Abhishek Kapoor
Prernaa Arora, the co-founder of KriArj Entertainment, also reassured that Sushant Singh Rajput is still the male lead of the film. She told IANS: "Sushant is the hero of the film as long as Kedarnath remains."
KriArj Entertainment, which is jointly producing the film with Abhsihek Kapoor's Guy In The Sky Pictures (GITS) blamed the Kai Po Che! maker's unprofessional behaviour and mismanagement for delay in the movie. However, Abhishek Kapoor's representatives alleged there was "lack of transparency in KriArj Entertainment's financial dealings."
(With inputs from IANS)