Kedarnath Shelved? The Truth About Sara Ali Khan's Debut Film

57 Shares EMAIL PRINT Sara Ali Khan on the sets of Kedarnath. (Image courtesy: KriArj Entertainment) New Delhi: Highlights The film has not been shelved, the producers said Also, Sushant Singh Rajput has not walked out of the project All is not well between Kedarnath producers and director Abhishek Kapoor Kedarnath, told news agency IANS. After the feud between director Abhishek Kapoor and Kedarnath producers became public, several reports regarding the project's fate started doing the rounds on the Internet. One such rumour was that the film has been temporarily shelved. However, Mr Kapoor told IANS: "The film is not shelved. It 'is' and not 'was'. It is very much on. I know, as a producer, that many fortunes are involved with every film. So, Sara's career is surely important for KriArj. Not only hers, but everyone involved in the film."



Prernaa Arora, the co-founder of KriArj Entertainment, also reassured that Sushant Singh Rajput is still the male lead of the film. She told IANS: "



KriArj Entertainment, which is jointly producing the film with Abhsihek Kapoor's Guy In The Sky Pictures (GITS) blamed the Kai Po Che! maker's unprofessional behaviour and mismanagement for delay in the movie. However, Abhishek Kapoor's representatives alleged there was "lack of transparency in KriArj Entertainment's financial dealings."



Mr Kapoor said: "there was a valid reason for us to move the court and we are confident that things will be sorted out soon." Prernaa Arora added: "We are seeking justice from the high court and, at the same time, there could be moves to come together and make the film. Anything can happen. Kedarnath is our film. We tried to figure out the right way to do things. We are nobody to speak on anybody individually but we are waiting for the court procedure."



