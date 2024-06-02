Asked About Rumoured Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, Janhvi Kapoor Said...

Janhvi Kapoor shared this image. (Image courtesy: janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Mr & Mrs Mahi is hitting all the right notes with fans and critics alike. The romantic sports drama opened to theatres on May 31. As part of the promotional campaign, the stars paid a visit to Kapil Sharma's Netflix show — The Great Indian Kapil Show. During the fun chat, comedian Kapil Sharma teased Janhvi about her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. With his signature wit, Kapil asked, “Aap same interest wale life partner ko choose karna pasand karengi ya jis Shikhar par aap hain aap ussi mein khush hai? [Would you prefer to choose a life partner with similar interests, or are you happy where you are in your current Shikhar (position?)]” To this, her co-star Rajkummar Rao added, “Kya lagta hai, Janhvi? [What do you think?]” In response, Janhvi expressed, ‘“Jis bhi Shikhar par main hoon wahan bahut khush hoon. [I am very happy wherever I am.]” Shikhar and Janhvi are reportedly in a relationship for quite some time now.

Well, Shikhar Pahariya is also Janhvi Kapoor's biggest cheerleader. To celebrate the trailer release of Mr & Mrs Mahi, Shikhar shared a sweet note for her. It read, “Waaaah! Kya cricket khelti ho Mrs Mahi [Wow! You play cricket very well, Mrs. Mahi.] .” Responding to the post, Janhvi said, “Miss you, Shikhu".

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya never fail to make heads turn with their heartwarming gestures. For Maidaan's special screening in April, Janhvi showed up wearing a customised "Shikhu" necklace. Read all about it here.

A while back, rumours about Janhvi Kapoor expressing her desire to get married in Tirupati surfaced online. Well, Janhvi dismissed those reports with a simple comment: "Kuchh Bhi [Anything.]"

Janhvi Kapoor first spoke about Shikhar Pahariya on Karan Johar's celebrity talk show Koffee With Karan Season 8. Click here to read all about it.