Janhvi Kapoor's LOL Reply To Tirupati Wedding Rumour Goes Viral: 'Kuchh Bhi'

Janhvi Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor recently addressed the rumours about her wedding that have been doing the rounds. After a paparazzo's page on Instagram shared a post stating that the actress would like to get married in Tirupati, Janhvi dismissed the rumours simply by dropping a comment. Janhvi Kapoor, in the comments section of the post, wrote, "Kuchh Bhi (Anything)." The aforementioned post read, "In a 2021 interview with Brides Today, Janhvi shared insights into her potential big day and envisioned wedding celebrations. When questioned about her envisioned wedding, Janhvi expressed a well-defined vision. She disclosed her desire for an intimate ceremony at Tirupati, wearing a gold zari Kanjeevaram saree adorned with mogras in her hair. She anticipated her husband donning a lungi, with guests enjoying a traditional meal served on banana leaves (sic)."

This is what Janhvi Kapoor commented on the post:

Screenshot of Janhvi Kapoor's comment on the post

Janhvi Kapoor talked about her equation with boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya on an episode of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 8. Karan Johar asked Janhvi, "You have had an interesting path of love, you were dating Shikhar, and then you dated someone else and now you are dating Shikhar again. True or False?" Janhvi said, "Have you heard that song, Nadaan Parindey Ghar Aaja? Shikhar used to sing that to me a lot."

Janhvi added during the episode, "I will say this, he is, not just for me, but for her (Khushi), for dad and everyone in our family, he has been there from the start as a friend. Not in a way that made me feel like he is expecting anything or he is a pushover or any of those things. He was just there in a very selfless dignified way and in a way that I have not seen many men capable of being there for another human being."

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Bawaal, co-starring Varun Dhawan. Her upcoming projects include Ulajh and Mr And Mrs Mahi.