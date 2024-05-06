Just Janhvi Kapoor Setting The Internet On Fire With Her Pics From 'Garden Of Eden'

Janhvi shared this image. (courtesy: JanhviKapoor)

New day, new pictures from Janhvi Kapoor's fashion bucket and the Internet can't stop gushing about them. On Monday, Janhvi Kapoor shared a new set of images in which she can be seen wearing a sheer golden gown. Janhvi can be seen wearing a head accessory adding an edge to her outfit. Sharing the pictures, Janhvi simply wrote in the caption, "In the garden of Eden..." Janhvi's sister Khushi Kapoor wrote in the comments section, "Wooo" and dropped a series of fire emojis. An Instagram user wrote, "Queen is here to rule." Another user commented, "My kinda golden hour." Another user wrote, "Superb." Take a look at the pictures here:

A couple of days back, Janhvi Kapoor shared a bunch of pictures of herself on her Instagram feed. The Dhadak actor can be seen wearing a black-and-white checked dress in the pictures. But what stole the limelight is her customized necklace - on which "Shiku" has been written. For context, Janhvi Kapoor, in an episode of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 8, had revealed that she lovingly calls rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya "Shiku". As soon as Janhvi shared the pictures, the Internet started commenting on them. Take a look:

Janhvi often visits Tirupati temple. On her 27th birthday this year, she was accompanied by rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya and best friend Orry. Janhvi can be seen clad in a pretty pink saree. Orry and Shikhar can be seen dressed in white vesthis (traditional South-Indian wear for men). Several videos from the temple ground went viral and fan pages dedicated to Janhvi Kapoor have shared it on X (formerly known as Twitter). In the videos, Janhvi can be seen making her way towards the temple with Shikhar and Orry. They can be seen sharing a laugh and talking among themselves. While returning from the temple, Shikhar can be seen escorting Janhvi to her car. Take a look:

#JanhviKapoor visited Tirumala for Darshan on the occasion of her Birthday#HBDJanhviKapoorpic.twitter.com/vlebGtxQqH — Suresh PRO (@SureshPRO_) March 6, 2024

Janhvi was last seen in Bawaal opposite Varun Dhawan. Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi alongside Rajkumar Rao. Janhvi will also make her Telugu debut in Devara alongside Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan.