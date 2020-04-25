When In Rome: Let The 'Impulsive' Taapsee Pannu Be Your Guide

Taapsee Pannu shared this photo. (Image courtesy: taapsee)

Taapsee Pannu, in lockdown, is missing making trip plans "impulsively" and her later post on Instagram proves it. The actress flipped through the pages of her vacation diaries on Saturday and shared a photo from her Rome trip, in which she can be seen walking towards St. Peter's Basilica church. Only her backside is visible in the picture. In her post, Taapsee also mentioned that she loves visiting places with "good restaurants, crystal blue water and a lot of history to know about." She started her post like this: "One of those trips I just decided to take very impulsively. Rome. Was in my list since long time. I love seeing places which should either have a beach, crystal blue water and good restaurants or should have a lot of history to know and study about and have a lot of good restaurants. Basically, good restaurants are the basic common key here."

"I loved using all the local apps to find me local transport and restaurants to dine in. Quaint cafes which make you pause. I think it will be some until I experience the thrill of travelling again. But until then, we can make a list of all places in the world we want to see cause life is too short and we all have witnessed that it's quite possible that things won't be the same tomorrow. #Throwback #Archives #QuarantinePost," she added.

Take a look at Taapsee Pannu's post here:

Taapsee Pannu has been sharing a lot of throwback pictures during the lockdown. On the work front, Taapsee Pannu was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's Thappad. Her upcoming films include Haseen Dillruba, Looop Lapeta and Shabaash Mithu.