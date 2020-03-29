Taapsee Pannu's Throwback Pic Is A Reminder Of Her 'Killer Instincts'

Taapsee Pannu shared this picture. (courtesy: taapsee)

A few days ago, Taapsee Pannu started sharing old photographs from her archives, which have "a story" that she "might be losing memory of." Since then, the actress has been on a spree of sharing throwback pictures and on Sunday, she treated her fans to an adorable picture of herself from her childhood days. In the photograph, she can be seen standing with a toy pistol in her hands. Taapsee Pannu said that she doesn't "remember any story behind this one." However, she said it is a reminder of her "killer instincts" and captioned it, "Don't remember any story behind this one just that it reminds me since when I have the 'killer instincts.'" Here's the picture we're talking about:

Earlier, Taapsee Pannu played the role of an octogenarian sharp-shooter in her 2019 film Saand Ki Aankh. Referring to her role in the film, Thappad's director Anubhav Sinha commented, "You started prepping for Saand Ki Aankh pretty early." LOL.

Taapsee Pannu started this series of old photographs with a selfie featuring herself along with her Pink co-stars Andrea Tariang and Kirti Kulhari. She wrote, "This one is from the workshop time of 'Pink' when we 3 were asked to spend time with each other and click some pictures from our own phones like we are flat mates for real and make sure the chemistry and bond reflects in each picture." Take a look:

It was followed by a picture from one of the events and she captioned it, "This one is from one of the events I went to early on in my career. My makeup and hair skills were put to test. And yes, saree draping skills included."

Coming back to the photographs of pint-sized Taapsee Pannu from her golden past, we found some of these pictures on her social media profile:

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu has worked in films such as Pink, Naam Shabana, Manmarziyaan, Mission Mangal, Judwaa 2, Saand Ki Aankh, Badla, Game Over and Baby among others. She was last seen in Thappad co-starring Pavail Gulati, Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza and Kumud Mishra.