The Punishment That Helped 'Hyper Active' Taapsee Pannu On The Sets Of Soorma

Taapsee Pannu in a still from Soorma. (courtesy YouTube)

Highlights Taapsee shared a video from the sets of Soorma

"Talk about method prep," wrote Taapsee

"Talk about method prep," wrote Taapsee

Taapsee Pannu is busy sharing throwback pictures from the sets of her films on her Instagram profile. Along with the BTS pictures, the actress is also sharing what went into making those scenes so iconic. On Wednesday, Taapsee shared a video from the sets of the 2018 film Soorma. Taapsee added an extensive caption to her post and revealed that her coach Sandeep Singh, was always ready with a punishment for her, whenever she missed the class. She wrote: "This one is from Soorma . In the hockey world they call it baajiyaan, but when I was a kid we used to call this gulaatiyaan back home in Delhi. This is usually a punishment in hockey world but back home it used to be a fun activity. And me being the hyper active kid, had a lot of this fun while growing up. It surely helped me to do this easily on set."

Later in her post, Taapsee added, "Also my coach Sandeep Singh was always ready with this punishment for me if I missed the class. Talk about method prep. #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost."

Check out the post here:

Soorma was based on the life of Sandeep Singh, who was paralysed after he was shot in the back. He overcame all obstacles and returned to the game. The film also featured Diljit Dosanjh, Angad Bedi and Vijay Raaz.

Taapsee Pannu is best-known for her performances in films such as Pink, Naam Shabana, Soorma, Mulk, Manmarziyaan and among others.

In 2019, Taapsee Pannu starred in several films, including Game Over, Badla, Saand Ki Aankh, and Mission Mangal, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Kulhari and Sharman Joshi. Her last project was Thappad.